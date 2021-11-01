Will stock surge before Earnings results? Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Earnings results for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year ($1.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.2. Earnings for Argo Group International are expected to grow by 50.52% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $4.32 per share. Argo Group International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Argo Group International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “467489”.

Analyst Opinion on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Argo Group International stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for ARGO. The average twelve-month price target for Argo Group International is $37.06 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $10.25.

Dividend Strength: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Argo Group International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Argo Group International will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.70% next year. This indicates that Argo Group International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

In the past three months, Argo Group International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by insiders. 90.32% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO



Earnings for Argo Group International are expected to grow by 50.52% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is 45.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is 45.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. Argo Group International has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

