Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

Earnings results for Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Arlington Asset Investment has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year ($0.00 diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arlington Asset Investment are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. Arlington Asset Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Entegris stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for ENTG. The average twelve-month price target for Entegris is $114.40 with a high price target of $135.00 and a low price target of $92.00.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Arlington Asset Investment stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for AAIC. The average twelve-month price target for Arlington Asset Investment is $5.00 with a high price target of $5.00 and a low price target of $5.00.

Arlington Asset Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Arlington Asset Investment has a forecasted upside of 30.2% from its current price of $3.84. Arlington Asset Investment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Entegris has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Entegris does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Entegris is 12.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entegris will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.40% next year. This indicates that Entegris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Arlington Asset Investment does not currently pay a dividend. Arlington Asset Investment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Entegris insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,091,658.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Entegris is held by insiders. 96.40% of the stock of Entegris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

In the past three months, Arlington Asset Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Arlington Asset Investment is held by insiders. 44.37% of the stock of Arlington Asset Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Entegris are expected to grow by 14.76% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Entegris is 55.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Entegris is 55.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.10. Entegris has a P/B Ratio of 13.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.



Earnings for Arlington Asset Investment are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Arlington Asset Investment is -384,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arlington Asset Investment is -384,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arlington Asset Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

