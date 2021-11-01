Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Earnings results for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to remain at $1.04 per share in the coming year. Armada Hoffler Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Armada Hoffler Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723130”.

Analyst Opinion on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Armada Hoffler Properties stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for AHH. The average twelve-month price target for Armada Hoffler Properties is $14.90 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $13.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.90, Armada Hoffler Properties has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $13.71. Armada Hoffler Properties has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Armada Hoffler Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 58.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Armada Hoffler Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.54% next year. This indicates that Armada Hoffler Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

In the past three months, Armada Hoffler Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.30% of the stock of Armada Hoffler Properties is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.59% of the stock of Armada Hoffler Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH



Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to remain at $1.04 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 57.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Armada Hoffler Properties is 57.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Armada Hoffler Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

