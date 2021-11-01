Earnings and Growth Analysis : Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Earnings results for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($0.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.3. Earnings for Avanos Medical are expected to grow by 34.51% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.52 per share. Avanos Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Avanos Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160764”.

Analyst Opinion on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Avanos Medical stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for AVNS. The average twelve-month price target for Avanos Medical is $44.33 with a high price target of $47.00 and a low price target of $41.00.

Avanos Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.33, Avanos Medical has a forecasted upside of 40.6% from its current price of $31.54. Avanos Medical has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Avanos Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

In the past three months, Avanos Medical insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $158,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by insiders. 91.25% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS



Earnings for Avanos Medical are expected to grow by 34.51% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Avanos Medical is 1,051.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Avanos Medical is 1,051.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.47. Avanos Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

