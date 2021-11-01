Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Earnings results for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Beasley Broadcast Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Beasley Broadcast Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Littelfuse stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for LFUS. The average twelve-month price target for Littelfuse is $307.50 with a high price target of $315.00 and a low price target of $300.00.

Littelfuse has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Littelfuse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Littelfuse is 33.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Littelfuse will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.03% next year. This indicates that Littelfuse will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Beasley Broadcast Group does not currently pay a dividend. Beasley Broadcast Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Littelfuse insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,582,708.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Littelfuse is held by insiders. 93.41% of the stock of Littelfuse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

In the past three months, Beasley Broadcast Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.13% of the stock of Beasley Broadcast Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.72% of the stock of Beasley Broadcast Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Littelfuse are expected to grow by 4.97% in the coming year, from $11.86 to $12.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Littelfuse is 28.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Littelfuse is 28.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.10. Littelfuse has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Littelfuse has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.



The P/E ratio of Beasley Broadcast Group is -46.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beasley Broadcast Group is -46.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beasley Broadcast Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

