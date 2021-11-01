Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Earnings results for Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 464.71% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $1.92 per share. Berry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Berry will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3586911”.

Analyst Opinion on Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Berry stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for BRY. The average twelve-month price target for Berry is $9.00 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

Berry has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Berry has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $9.61. Berry has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Berry does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Berry is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Berry will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.50% next year. This indicates that Berry will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

In the past three months, Berry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Berry is held by insiders. 91.44% of the stock of Berry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY



Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 464.71% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Berry is -6.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Berry is -6.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berry has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

