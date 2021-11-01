Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Earnings results for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm earned $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Big 5 Sporting Goods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Big 5 Sporting Goods will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13724491”.

Analyst Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Big 5 Sporting Goods stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for BGFV. The average twelve-month price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods is $31.00 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $31.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a forecasted upside of 28.2% from its current price of $24.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 42.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

In the past three months, Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by insiders. 56.23% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 4.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 4.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 20.45. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

