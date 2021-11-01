Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Earnings results for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company earned $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for Black Hills are expected to grow by 4.38% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.05 per share. Black Hills has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Black Hills will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Black Hills stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for BKH. The average twelve-month price target for Black Hills is $74.17 with a high price target of $80.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

on BKH’s analyst rating history

Black Hills has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.17, Black Hills has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $66.38. Black Hills has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Black Hills has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Hills is 60.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Black Hills will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.80% next year. This indicates that Black Hills will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

In the past three months, Black Hills insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Black Hills is held by insiders. 87.12% of the stock of Black Hills is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH



Earnings for Black Hills are expected to grow by 4.38% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 17.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 17.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.31. Black Hills has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Black Hills has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here