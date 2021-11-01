Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Earnings results for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year ($1.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Bloomin’ Brands are expected to decrease by -0.72% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.75 per share. Bloomin’ Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Bloomin’ Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bloomin’ Brands stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for BLMN. The average twelve-month price target for Bloomin’ Brands is $33.15 with a high price target of $41.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.15, Bloomin’ Brands has a forecasted upside of 53.3% from its current price of $21.62. Bloomin’ Brands has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Bloomin’ Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.09% next year. This indicates that Bloomin’ Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

In the past three months, Bloomin’ Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.62% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN



Earnings for Bloomin’ Brands are expected to decrease by -0.72% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is 21.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is 21.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a P/B Ratio of 166.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here