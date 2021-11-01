Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

Earnings results for BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx last released its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($25.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.9. BlueLinx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. BlueLinx will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13723645”.

Analyst Opinion on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for BlueLinx stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for BXC. The average twelve-month price target for BlueLinx is $70.33 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

on BXC

BlueLinx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.33, BlueLinx has a forecasted upside of 47.7% from its current price of $47.63. BlueLinx has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx does not currently pay a dividend. BlueLinx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

In the past three months, BlueLinx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,186,305.00 in company stock. Only 5.43% of the stock of BlueLinx is held by insiders. 76.14% of the stock of BlueLinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC



The P/E ratio of BlueLinx is 1.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of BlueLinx is 1.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.66. BlueLinx has a P/B Ratio of 7.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

