Earnings and Growth Analysis : Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Earnings results for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade last posted its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boise Cascade has generated $6.13 earnings per share over the last year ($14.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Earnings for Boise Cascade are expected to decrease by -57.65% in the coming year, from $15.04 to $6.37 per share. Boise Cascade has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Boise Cascade will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1675748”.

Analyst Opinion on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Boise Cascade stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for BCC. The average twelve-month price target for Boise Cascade is $58.50 with a high price target of $75.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

Boise Cascade has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boise Cascade has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Boise Cascade is 6.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boise Cascade will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.28% next year. This indicates that Boise Cascade will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

In the past three months, Boise Cascade insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Boise Cascade is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of Boise Cascade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC



Earnings for Boise Cascade are expected to decrease by -57.65% in the coming year, from $15.04 to $6.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Boise Cascade is 3.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of Boise Cascade is 3.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.89. Boise Cascade has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Boise Cascade has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

