Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Earnings results for CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business earned $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CarParts.com are expected to remain at ($0.17) per share in the coming year. CarParts.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. CarParts.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2096365”.

Analyst Opinion on CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CarParts.com stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for PRTS. The average twelve-month price target for CarParts.com is $26.33 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

on PRTS

CarParts.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.33, CarParts.com has a forecasted upside of 72.9% from its current price of $15.23. CarParts.com has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com does not currently pay a dividend. CarParts.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

In the past three months, CarParts.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,053,542.00 in company stock. 46.10% of the stock of CarParts.com is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.30% of the stock of CarParts.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS



Earnings for CarParts.com are expected to remain at ($0.17) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of CarParts.com is -253.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CarParts.com is -253.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CarParts.com has a P/B Ratio of 8.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here