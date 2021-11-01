Wall street estimates Earnings report Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Earnings results for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm earned $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Casa Systems are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.24 per share. Casa Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Casa Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Casa Systems stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for CASA. The average twelve-month price target for Casa Systems is $10.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

on CASA

Casa Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Casa Systems has a forecasted upside of 58.0% from its current price of $6.33. Casa Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Casa Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

In the past three months, Casa Systems insiders have sold 12,754.14% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $7,130.00 in company stock and sold $916,500.00 in company stock. 65.10% of the stock of Casa Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.70% of the stock of Casa Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA



Earnings for Casa Systems are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Casa Systems is 19.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Casa Systems is 19.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. Casa Systems has a P/B Ratio of 6.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here