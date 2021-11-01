How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Earnings results for Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm earned $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Castlight Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.05) per share. Castlight Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Castlight Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “7079838”.

Analyst Opinion on Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Castlight Health stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for CSLT. The average twelve-month price target for Castlight Health is $2.00 with a high price target of $2.00 and a low price target of $2.00.

on CSLT

Castlight Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Castlight Health has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $1.80. Castlight Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health does not currently pay a dividend. Castlight Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

In the past three months, Castlight Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $223,146.00 in company stock. 17.37% of the stock of Castlight Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.68% of the stock of Castlight Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT



Earnings for Castlight Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Castlight Health is -36.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Castlight Health is -36.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Castlight Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

