Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Earnings results for CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global last announced its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company earned $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CDK Global has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($8.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Earnings for CDK Global are expected to grow by 12.97% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.70 per share. CDK Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. CDK Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CDK Global stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for CDK. The average twelve-month price target for CDK Global is $64.50 with a high price target of $72.00 and a low price target of $56.00.

CDK Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.50, CDK Global has a forecasted upside of 48.2% from its current price of $43.52. CDK Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global pays a meaningful dividend of 1.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CDK Global has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CDK Global is 27.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CDK Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that CDK Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

In the past three months, CDK Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,163.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of CDK Global is held by insiders. 86.20% of the stock of CDK Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK



Earnings for CDK Global are expected to grow by 12.97% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of CDK Global is 5.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of CDK Global is 5.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. CDK Global has a P/B Ratio of 10.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

