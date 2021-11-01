Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Earnings results for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Cerus has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.33) per share. Cerus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Cerus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3970817”.

Analyst Opinion on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Analyst Opinion on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Dividend Strength: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus does not currently pay a dividend. Cerus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

In the past three months, Cerus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $80,481.00 in company stock. Only 7.26% of the stock of Cerus is held by insiders. 88.16% of the stock of Cerus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)



Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -18.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -18.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerus has a P/B Ratio of 10.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

