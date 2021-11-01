Earnings and Growth Analysis : Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Earnings results for Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Ciner Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Dividend Strength: Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ciner Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

In the past three months, Ciner Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.82% of the stock of Ciner Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR



The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 23.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 23.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.37. Ciner Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

