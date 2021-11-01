Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Earnings results for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440 million. Clearwater Paper has generated $5.30 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.9. Earnings for Clearwater Paper are expected to grow by 136.84% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.80 per share. Clearwater Paper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Clearwater Paper will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Clearwater Paper stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for CLW. The average twelve-month price target for Clearwater Paper is $49.00 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $48.00.

on CLW

Clearwater Paper has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Clearwater Paper has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $41.83. Clearwater Paper has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper does not currently pay a dividend. Clearwater Paper does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

In the past three months, Clearwater Paper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by insiders. 87.14% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW



Earnings for Clearwater Paper are expected to grow by 136.84% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 181.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 181.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.37. Clearwater Paper has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here