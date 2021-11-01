Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Earnings results for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Clene has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Clene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.85) per share. Clene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Clene stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for CLNN. The average twelve-month price target for Clene is $21.80 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Clene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.80, Clene has a forecasted upside of 301.5% from its current price of $5.43. Clene has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene does not currently pay a dividend. Clene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

In the past three months, Clene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.20% of the stock of Clene is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.46% of the stock of Clene is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN



Earnings for Clene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Clene is -4.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clene is -4.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clene has a P/B Ratio of 543.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

