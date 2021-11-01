Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Earnings results for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. Earnings for Community Healthcare Trust are expected to grow by 13.54% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.60 per share. Community Healthcare Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Community Healthcare Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10167069”.

Analyst Opinion on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Community Healthcare Trust stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for CHCT. The average twelve-month price target for Community Healthcare Trust is $51.00 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Community Healthcare Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Community Healthcare Trust has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $47.84. Community Healthcare Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Community Healthcare Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 83.98%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Community Healthcare Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.54% next year. This indicates that Community Healthcare Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

In the past three months, Community Healthcare Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by insiders. 86.05% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)



Earnings for Community Healthcare Trust are expected to grow by 13.54% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 55.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 55.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Community Healthcare Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Community Healthcare Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

