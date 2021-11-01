How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Earnings results for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business earned $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year (($1.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Comstock Resources are expected to grow by 70.99% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $2.24 per share. Comstock Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Comstock Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9128805”.

Analyst Opinion on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Comstock Resources stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for CRK. The average twelve-month price target for Comstock Resources is $9.50 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $5.00.

Comstock Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Comstock Resources has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $9.87. Comstock Resources has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Comstock Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

In the past three months, Comstock Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Comstock Resources is held by insiders. Only 28.90% of the stock of Comstock Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK



Comstock Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

