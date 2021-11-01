Must-See Earnings Estimates for: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

Earnings results for CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business earned $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for CONSOL Energy are expected to grow by 206.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $9.13 per share. CONSOL Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. CONSOL Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CONSOL Energy stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CEIX. The average twelve-month price target for CONSOL Energy is $35.00 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

on CEIX

CONSOL Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, CONSOL Energy has a forecasted upside of 27.2% from its current price of $27.51. CONSOL Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy does not currently pay a dividend. CONSOL Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

In the past three months, CONSOL Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of CONSOL Energy is held by insiders. 67.93% of the stock of CONSOL Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX



Earnings for CONSOL Energy are expected to grow by 206.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $9.13 per share. The P/E ratio of CONSOL Energy is 25.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of CONSOL Energy is 25.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.25. CONSOL Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here