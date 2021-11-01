Earnings and Growth Analysis : Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Earnings results for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm earned $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Corsair Gaming are expected to grow by 11.97% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.59 per share. Corsair Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Corsair Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10016719”.

Analyst Opinion on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Corsair Gaming stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for CRSR. The average twelve-month price target for Corsair Gaming is $39.75 with a high price target of $55.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Corsair Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.75, Corsair Gaming has a forecasted upside of 62.6% from its current price of $24.45. Corsair Gaming has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Corsair Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

In the past three months, Corsair Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.70% of the stock of Corsair Gaming is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.78% of the stock of Corsair Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR



The P/E ratio of Corsair Gaming is 15.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Corsair Gaming is 15.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. Corsair Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 5.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

