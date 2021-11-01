Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Earnings results for CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.9. CorVel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. CorVel will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Dividend Strength: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel does not currently pay a dividend. CorVel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

In the past three months, CorVel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,419,837.00 in company stock. 49.76% of the stock of CorVel is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 49.63% of the stock of CorVel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL



The P/E ratio of CorVel is 60.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of CorVel is 60.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.17. CorVel has a P/B Ratio of 14.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

