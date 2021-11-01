Wall street estimates Earnings report Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Earnings results for Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company earned $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Coursera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coursera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.83) per share. Coursera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Coursera will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Coursera stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for COUR. The average twelve-month price target for Coursera is $51.13 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Coursera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.13, Coursera has a forecasted upside of 46.4% from its current price of $34.91. Coursera has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera does not currently pay a dividend. Coursera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

In the past three months, Coursera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,680,079.00 in company stock. Only 33.77% of the stock of Coursera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR



