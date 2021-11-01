Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Earnings results for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. The company earned $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.78) earnings per share over the last year (($4.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.87) to ($3.70) per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 9 buy ratings for DCPH. The average twelve-month price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is $68.67 with a high price target of $78.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.67, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 105.7% from its current price of $33.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

In the past three months, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $88,199.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 73.67% of the stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH



Earnings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.87) to ($3.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is -7.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

