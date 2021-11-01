Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Earnings results for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm earned $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow by 45.28% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.77 per share. Denny’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Denny’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Denny’s stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for DENN. The average twelve-month price target for Denny’s is $18.50 with a high price target of $21.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

Denny’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Denny’s has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $15.90. Denny’s has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s does not currently pay a dividend. Denny’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

In the past three months, Denny’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $161,884.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Denny’s is held by insiders. 85.41% of the stock of Denny’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN



Denny's has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

