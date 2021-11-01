Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Earnings results for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business earned $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for DHT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.37 per share. DHT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. DHT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 917-677-7532 with passcode “4193115”.

Analyst Opinion on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DHT stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for DHT. The average twelve-month price target for DHT is $9.59 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $6.60.

on DHT

DHT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.59, DHT has a forecasted upside of 47.2% from its current price of $6.51. DHT has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT pays a meaningful dividend of 1.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DHT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DHT is 4.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DHT will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.62% next year. This indicates that DHT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DHT (NYSE:DHT)

In the past three months, DHT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.79% of the stock of DHT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DHT (NYSE:DHT



Earnings for DHT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of DHT is 15.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of DHT is 15.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.07. DHT has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here