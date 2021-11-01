Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Earnings results for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.0. Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.03 per share. Douglas Emmett has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Douglas Emmett will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Douglas Emmett stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for DEI. The average twelve-month price target for Douglas Emmett is $35.50 with a high price target of $42.00 and a low price target of $29.00.

Douglas Emmett has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.50, Douglas Emmett has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $32.68. Douglas Emmett has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett pays a meaningful dividend of 3.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Douglas Emmett has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Emmett is 61.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Emmett will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.17% next year. This indicates that Douglas Emmett will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

In the past three months, Douglas Emmett insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.00% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 92.97% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI



Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 121.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 121.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. Douglas Emmett has a PEG Ratio of 3.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Douglas Emmett has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

