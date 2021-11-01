Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Earnings results for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter. Drive Shack has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Drive Shack has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Centene stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for CNC. The average twelve-month price target for Centene is $82.81 with a high price target of $93.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Drive Shack stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for DS. The average twelve-month price target for Drive Shack is $5.17 with a high price target of $5.50 and a low price target of $5.00.

Drive Shack has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.17, Drive Shack has a forecasted upside of 98.7% from its current price of $2.60. Drive Shack has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Centene does not currently pay a dividend. Centene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Drive Shack does not currently pay a dividend. Drive Shack does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Centene insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,147,249.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Centene is held by insiders. 91.75% of the stock of Centene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

In the past three months, Drive Shack insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.30% of the stock of Drive Shack is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.63% of the stock of Drive Shack is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 11.09% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Centene is 56.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Centene is 56.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.66. Centene has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Centene has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.



The P/E ratio of Drive Shack is -11.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Drive Shack is -11.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

