Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Earnings results for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business earned $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Earnings for Ducommun are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.50 per share. Ducommun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Ducommun will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ducommun stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for DCO. The average twelve-month price target for Ducommun is $66.00 with a high price target of $68.00 and a low price target of $62.00.

Ducommun has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Ducommun has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $48.39. Ducommun has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun does not currently pay a dividend. Ducommun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

In the past three months, Ducommun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $126,800.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Ducommun is held by insiders. 82.11% of the stock of Ducommun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO



Earnings for Ducommun are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Ducommun is 18.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Ducommun is 18.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 20.14. Ducommun has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

