Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Earnings results for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DURECT are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.18) per share. DURECT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. DURECT will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DURECT stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for DRRX. The average twelve-month price target for DURECT is $7.00 with a high price target of $8.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

on DRRX

DURECT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, DURECT has a forecasted upside of 446.9% from its current price of $1.28. DURECT has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT does not currently pay a dividend. DURECT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

In the past three months, DURECT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of DURECT is held by insiders. 51.74% of the stock of DURECT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX



Earnings for DURECT are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of DURECT is -10.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DURECT is -10.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DURECT has a P/B Ratio of 6.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here