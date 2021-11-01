Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Earnings results for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.9. Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 3.05% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.35 per share. Easterly Government Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Easterly Government Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724086”.

Analyst Opinion on Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Easterly Government Properties stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for DEA. The average twelve-month price target for Easterly Government Properties is $25.13 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

Easterly Government Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.13, Easterly Government Properties has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $21.03. Easterly Government Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Easterly Government Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 84.13%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Easterly Government Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.52% in the coming year. This indicates that Easterly Government Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

In the past three months, Easterly Government Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $598,367.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Easterly Government Properties is held by insiders. 86.24% of the stock of Easterly Government Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA



Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 3.05% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 80.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 80.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. Easterly Government Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

