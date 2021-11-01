Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Earnings results for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company earned $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ekso Bionics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($1.06) per share. Ekso Bionics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Ekso Bionics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723545”.

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ekso Bionics stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for EKSO. The average twelve-month price target for Ekso Bionics is $11.00 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

Ekso Bionics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Ekso Bionics has a forecasted upside of 173.6% from its current price of $4.02. Ekso Bionics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Ekso Bionics does not currently pay a dividend. Ekso Bionics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ekso Bionics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Ekso Bionics is held by insiders. Only 10.05% of the stock of Ekso Bionics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Ekso Bionics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Ekso Bionics is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ekso Bionics is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ekso Bionics has a P/B Ratio of 7.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

