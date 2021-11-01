Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Earnings results for Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business earned $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Earnings for Elevate Credit are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.54 per share. Elevate Credit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Elevate Credit will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723904”.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Elevate Credit stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ELVT. The average twelve-month price target for Elevate Credit is $5.60 with a high price target of $5.60 and a low price target of $5.60.

Elevate Credit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.60, Elevate Credit has a forecasted upside of 63.3% from its current price of $3.43. Elevate Credit has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Elevate Credit does not currently pay a dividend. Elevate Credit does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Elevate Credit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $105,740.00 in company stock. 13.00% of the stock of Elevate Credit is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 37.78% of the stock of Elevate Credit is held by institutions.

Earnings for Elevate Credit are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Elevate Credit is 5.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Elevate Credit is 5.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Elevate Credit has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

