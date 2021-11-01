Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Earnings results for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT are expected to decrease by -2.22% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.32 per share. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-6896.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Avangrid stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for AGR. The average twelve-month price target for Avangrid is $54.67 with a high price target of $56.00 and a low price target of $53.00.

on AGR Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for EARN. The average twelve-month price target for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is $12.88 with a high price target of $13.25 and a low price target of $12.50.

on EARN

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.88, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $12.14. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Avangrid pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avangrid does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Avangrid is 87.13%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Avangrid will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.03% next year. This indicates that Avangrid will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 95.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Avangrid insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,103.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Avangrid is held by insiders. Only 10.69% of the stock of Avangrid is held by institutions. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

In the past three months, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is held by insiders. Only 38.84% of the stock of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is held by institutions.

Earnings for Avangrid are expected to grow by 12.62% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 24.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 24.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.38. Avangrid has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avangrid has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN



Earnings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT are expected to decrease by -2.22% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 13.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 13.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here