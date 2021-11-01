Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Earnings results for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EnLink Midstream are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.14 per share. EnLink Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. EnLink Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for EnLink Midstream stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for ENLC. The average twelve-month price target for EnLink Midstream is $6.25 with a high price target of $9.00 and a low price target of $5.00.

EnLink Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.25, EnLink Midstream has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $7.85. EnLink Midstream has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. EnLink Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnLink Midstream is 152.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, EnLink Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 271.43% in the coming year. This indicates that EnLink Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

In the past three months, EnLink Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by insiders. Only 37.51% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC



Earnings for EnLink Midstream are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of EnLink Midstream is -22.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EnLink Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

