Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Earnings results for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business earned $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Its revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equitrans Midstream has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.85 per share. Equitrans Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Equitrans Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “6625542”.

Analyst Opinion on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Equitrans Midstream stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for ETRN. The average twelve-month price target for Equitrans Midstream is $9.50 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

on ETRN’s analyst rating history

Equitrans Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Equitrans Midstream has a forecasted downside of 7.9% from its current price of $10.31. Equitrans Midstream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Equitrans Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 46.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equitrans Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.59% next year. This indicates that Equitrans Midstream will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

In the past three months, Equitrans Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Equitrans Midstream is held by insiders. 87.75% of the stock of Equitrans Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN



Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.25. Equitrans Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here