Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Earnings results for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Esperion Therapeutics has generated ($5.23) earnings per share over the last year (($12.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Esperion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.37) to ($6.20) per share. Esperion Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Esperion Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Esperion Therapeutics stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for ESPR. The average twelve-month price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $40.36 with a high price target of $114.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

Esperion Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.36, Esperion Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 351.5% from its current price of $8.94. Esperion Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Esperion Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Esperion Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Esperion Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Esperion Therapeutics is held by insiders. 98.74% of the stock of Esperion Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Esperion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.37) to ($6.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Esperion Therapeutics is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Esperion Therapeutics is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

