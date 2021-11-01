How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Earnings results for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm earned $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year (($3.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evolus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($0.42) per share. Evolus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Evolus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415.

Analyst Opinion on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Evolus stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for EOLS. The average twelve-month price target for Evolus is $16.38 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

Evolus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.38, Evolus has a forecasted upside of 109.4% from its current price of $7.82. Evolus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus does not currently pay a dividend. Evolus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

In the past three months, Evolus insiders have sold 1,699.13% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,470,460.00 in company stock and sold $26,455,493.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Evolus is held by insiders. Only 29.59% of the stock of Evolus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS



Earnings for Evolus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Evolus is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

