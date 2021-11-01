Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Earnings results for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company earned $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Earnings for ExlService are expected to grow by 3.84% in the coming year, from $3.65 to $3.79 per share. ExlService has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ExlService will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ExlService stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for EXLS. The average twelve-month price target for ExlService is $109.33 with a high price target of $134.00 and a low price target of $92.00.

ExlService has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.33, ExlService has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $122.63. ExlService has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService does not currently pay a dividend. ExlService does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

In the past three months, ExlService insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,822,596.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of ExlService is held by insiders. 95.97% of the stock of ExlService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ExlService are expected to grow by 3.84% in the coming year, from $3.65 to $3.79 per share. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 35.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 35.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.17. ExlService has a PEG Ratio of 2.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ExlService has a P/B Ratio of 5.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

