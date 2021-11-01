Earnings and Growth Analysis : Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Earnings results for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.5. Earnings for Extreme Networks are expected to grow by 58.97% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.62 per share. Extreme Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Extreme Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2766837”.

Analyst Opinion on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Extreme Networks stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for EXTR. The average twelve-month price target for Extreme Networks is $13.67 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

Extreme Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.67, Extreme Networks has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $9.83. Extreme Networks has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Extreme Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

In the past three months, Extreme Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Extreme Networks is held by insiders. 83.65% of the stock of Extreme Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR



Earnings for Extreme Networks are expected to grow by 58.97% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Extreme Networks is 491.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Extreme Networks is 491.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. Extreme Networks has a P/B Ratio of 22.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

