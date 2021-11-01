Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Earnings results for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Earnings for Franchise Group are expected to grow by 9.30% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.88 per share. Franchise Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Franchise Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Franchise Group stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings for FRG. The average twelve-month price target for Franchise Group is $47.17 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

Franchise Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.17, Franchise Group has a forecasted upside of 28.2% from its current price of $36.80. Franchise Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franchise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franchise Group is 94.94%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Franchise Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.66% next year. This indicates that Franchise Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

In the past three months, Franchise Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.10% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.25% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG



The P/E ratio of Franchise Group is 43.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Franchise Group is 43.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.47. Franchise Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Franchise Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

