Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Earnings results for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.9. Genworth Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Genworth Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2955563”.

Analyst Opinion on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

61.62% of gave Genworth Financial an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.66% outperform votes.

Genworth Financial.

Dividend Strength: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Genworth Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

In the past three months, Genworth Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by insiders. 70.78% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW



The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is 1.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is 1.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. Genworth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

