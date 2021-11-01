Will stock surge before Earnings results? Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Earnings results for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. The business earned $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for Gladstone Investment are expected to grow by 1.15% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.88 per share. Gladstone Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gladstone Investment stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for GAIN.

on GAIN

Gladstone Investment.

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gladstone Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Investment is 130.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 102.27% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

In the past three months, Gladstone Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by insiders. Only 12.23% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN



The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is 5.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is 5.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Gladstone Investment has a PEG Ratio of 5.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gladstone Investment has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

