How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Earnings results for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company earned $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Glatfelter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Glatfelter will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4090853”.

Analyst Opinion on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Glatfelter stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for GLT. The average twelve-month price target for Glatfelter is $17.00 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $17.00.



Glatfelter has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Glatfelter has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $16.43. Glatfelter has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter pays a meaningful dividend of 3.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Glatfelter has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

In the past three months, Glatfelter insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $223,650.00 in company stock. Only 2.39% of the stock of Glatfelter is held by insiders. 90.39% of the stock of Glatfelter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT



The P/E ratio of Glatfelter is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Glatfelter is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.66. Glatfelter has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

