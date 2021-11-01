Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Earnings results for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm earned $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276 million. Global Industrial has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Global Industrial are expected to grow by 4.68% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.79 per share. Global Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Global Industrial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

like Global Industrial stock less than the stock of other Industrial Products companies. 0.00% of gave Global Industrial an outperform vote while industrial products companies recieve an average of 64.15% outperform votes by .

Global Industrial.

Dividend Strength: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Global Industrial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Global Industrial is 38.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Global Industrial will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.75% next year. This indicates that Global Industrial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

In the past three months, Global Industrial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $131,010.00 in company stock. 67.00% of the stock of Global Industrial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.80% of the stock of Global Industrial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC



Earnings for Global Industrial are expected to grow by 4.68% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Industrial is 20.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Global Industrial is 20.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.56. Global Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 14.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here