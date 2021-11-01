Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Earnings results for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. GlycoMimetics has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($1.33) per share. GlycoMimetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. GlycoMimetics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2991493”.

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for UDR stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for UDR. The average twelve-month price target for UDR is $54.60 with a high price target of $61.00 and a low price target of $39.00.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for GlycoMimetics stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for GLYC. The average twelve-month price target for GlycoMimetics is $12.00 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

GlycoMimetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, GlycoMimetics has a forecasted upside of 528.3% from its current price of $1.91. GlycoMimetics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

UDR pays a meaningful dividend of 2.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UDR has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of UDR is 71.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UDR will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.82% next year. This indicates that UDR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics does not currently pay a dividend. GlycoMimetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, UDR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,819,950.00 in company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of UDR is held by insiders. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

In the past three months, GlycoMimetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by insiders. 60.66% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for UDR are expected to grow by 8.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of UDR is 1,100.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of UDR is 1,100.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. UDR has a PEG Ratio of 5.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UDR has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC



Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -1.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -1.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GlycoMimetics has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

