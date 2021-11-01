Will stock surge before Earnings results? Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Earnings results for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “1187471”.

Analyst Opinion on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dividend Strength: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not currently pay a dividend. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

In the past three months, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders have sold 1,956.91% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $21,870.00 in company stock and sold $449,846.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by insiders. 88.04% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD



The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 29.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 29.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

