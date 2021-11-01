Will stock surge before Earnings results? Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Earnings results for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business earned $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $3.60 to $4.02 per share. Green Brick Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Green Brick Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724238”.

Analyst Opinion on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Green Brick Partners stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for GRBK. The average twelve-month price target for Green Brick Partners is $29.00 with a high price target of $34.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

on GRBK

Green Brick Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Green Brick Partners has a forecasted upside of 11.3% from its current price of $26.05. Green Brick Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Green Brick Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

In the past three months, Green Brick Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $247,059.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 53.10% of the stock of Green Brick Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 82.20% of the stock of Green Brick Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK



Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $3.60 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Brick Partners is 9.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Green Brick Partners is 9.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Green Brick Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here